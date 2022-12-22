WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)EJ Jarvis’ 16 points helped Yale defeat Monmouth 76-44 on Thursday night.

Jarvis added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-3). Isaiah Kelly scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Hawks (1-12) were led by Myles Foster, who posted 17 points. Andrew Ball added five points for Monmouth. In addition, Tahron Allen had four points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.