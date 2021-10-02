Yale gets first shutout since 2017, blanks Lehigh 34-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Backup Nolan Grooms threw for two touchdowns, Mason Tipton caught three passes for 122 yards and a score, and Yale cruised past Lehigh 34-0 on Saturday for its first shutout since 2017.

Tipton’s 57-yard catch-and-run gave Grooms his first career touchdown for a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter. Grooms also completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Chase Nenad early in the fourth.

Yale outgained Lehigh 272-63 in the first half as the Mountain Hawks only had four first downs. Lehigh finished with 146 total yards.

Stater Griffin O’Connor was 9 of 18 for 123 yards and a score for Yale (2-1). O’Connor opened the scoring with a 27-yard pass to freshman David Pantelis in the end zone for his first catch of the season. Grooms was 6 of 8 for 122 yards.

Zane Dudek rushed for his first touchdown of the season and Spencer Alston scored on a 15-yard run in the third.

Lehigh (0-5) is on a 12-game losing streak dating to 2019 – tying the program’s longest from 1925-26.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51