Yankees aim to snap Athletics’ winning streak

While the New York Yankees were excited about playing in front of a crowd without any capacity restrictions Friday at Yankee Stadium, the Oakland Athletics were enthusiastic about keeping the good times rolling.

The Yankees attempt to produce a better outcome for their fans while the red-hot Athletics seek an eighth straight win Saturday afternoon when the teams continue their three-game series.

The set opened with Oakland getting a 5-3 victory in front of 24,037 fans when Tony Kemp hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and former New York first-round pick James Kaprielian allowed three runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Oakland is 13-2 in its past 15 games, 19-9 on the road overall and is looking to improve to 8-0-1 in road series.

“I think our team loves having the away crowd at our front and in our back,” Kemp said. “It’s a fun environment.”

Kemp’s homer help drop New York to 17-17 at home, where capacity restrictions were gradually lifted before Friday. The Yankees have dropped five consecutive home games and are 3-8 in their past 11 home contests since completing a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox from May 21-23.

DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer and Rougned Odor also connected Friday, but the Yankees were held to four hits. They arrived home having just swept a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

“It felt like more energy, the bleachers were definitely getting after it tonight,” LeMahieu said of New York’s largest crowd since Game 5 of the 2019 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. “It was more noticeable. It was great to have everyone back.”

Oakland’s Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.43 ERA) will start Saturday, looking to extend his career-high winning streak to eight games. Since losing his first two starts of the season, Bassitt is 7-0 with a 3.11 ERA in his past 12 outings, and hitters are batting .203 off him in that span.

Bassitt extended his streak with a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Following the victory, he made his goals clear.

“I’m not here to win a Cy Young, I’m not here to be an All-Star, I’m here to win a World Series,” Bassitt said.

The right-hander, who will be facing the Yankees for the first time, is 4-0 with a 3.98 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Domingo German (4-4, 3.88 ERA) will seek his 25th career win when he starts Saturday for the Yankees. He last pitched Sunday in a 7-0 loss at Philadelphia, where he allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Since pitching seven innings in a 2-0 win at Texas on May 20, German is 0-2 with a 5.66 ERA in his past four starts.

German is 0-1 with a 6.05 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against Oakland. He hasn’t faced Oakland since 2019, when he went 0-1 with a 6.10 ERA in two starts vs. the A’s.

