Yanks C Sánchez latest player to test positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP)Catcher Gary Sanchez became the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sanchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test.

After Monday’s game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day. Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday.

”I guess I’m little concerned about everything, but we just got to do keep doing the best we can,” Boone said as the Yankees prepared to face Seattle.

The three positive results occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

”We were in Florida this past week and that’s been one of the places with some rising cases and things like that,” Boone said. ”So I’m sure that could have played a role, but it’s hard to know who contracted what, when and how.”

At least 85% of New York’s players are vaccinated, resulting in a loosening of restrictions, but the Yankees still have been hit hard of late.

Since the All-Star break, star outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have tested positive along with relievers Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga.

Sanchez is batting .216 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 84 games. He did not start Wednesday but entered New York’s 10-3 win over Baltimore as a pinch-hitter.

To replace Sanchez, Rob Brantly was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

