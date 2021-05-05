Ynoa’s slam, mound performance lead Braves over Nats 6-1

WASHINGTON (AP)Huascar Ynoa (3-1) hit a grand slam and allowed an unearned run and four hits in seven innings, leading the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Ynoa drove a fastball from Tanner Rainey 427 feet to center field in the sixth inning for the first grand slam by a major league pitcher since Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani on June 23, 2018.

Ronald Acuna Jr. also homered for the Braves, breaking a scoreless tie in the fifth against Joe Ross (2-2). Atlanta stopped a four-game skid while ending Washington’s four-game winning streak.

YANKEES 7, ASTROS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in Houston’s return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans.

In Houston’s first visit to the Bronx since its sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.

A pandemic-limited, sellout crowd of 10,850 skipped subtle barbs for salty language, aimed especially at 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve. Several brought signs insulting the Astros, and security confiscated multiple inflatable trash cans.

Bregman homered in the first inning to momentarily hush those haters, but his miscue in the sixth with the game tied 3-3 doomed Houston.

The Yankees have won nine of 12 and improved to 15-14, their first time over .500 since they were 3-2. Lucas Luetge (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and was credited with the win. Brandon Bielak (1-1) took the loss.

CUBS 7, DODGERS 1

CUBS 4, DODGERS 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Clayton Kershaw (4-3) gave up four runs and four hits in one inning of the opener in the shortest start of his career – exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee.

Trevor Bauer didn’t get through the fifth in the nightcap and David Bote, who tagged Kershaw for a three-run double in a 7-1 win, delivered a game-ending single off Garrett Cleavinger (0-2) on the ninth inning. The Dodgers have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single off Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner. Kyle Hendricks (2-3) allowed seven hits over seven innings in his sixth career complete game.

Justin Steele (1-0) got his first career win in the second game as Chicago took two from the World Series champions after losing seven of nine.

MARLINS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3

MIAMI (AP) – NL RBIs leader Jesus Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth against Kevin Ginkel (0-1) following Miguel Rojas’ double, Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.

Lewis Brinson added a three-run homer off Alex Young.

Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith after Arizona tied the score in the top of the eighth.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 4

ROCKIES 8 GIANTS 6

DENVER (AP) – Charlie Blackmon hit a three-run, two-out homer off Camilo Doval (0-1) to cap a comeback from a 6-2 in the final inning, giving Colorado a doubleheader split.

Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning of a doubleheader opener. Belt homered in the second game and had seven RBIs in the doubleheader.

German Marquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning. Matt Wisler (1-2) retired Colorado’s final five batters.

Ben Bowden (1-2) got his first big league win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings in the second game.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Andrew McCutchen had a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller hit a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola.

Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as the Phillies held on to earn consecutive wins for the first time since they started the season 4-0.

Phillies reliever Enyel De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.

Sam Coonrod got five outs for his second save.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (1-1) gave up six runs – two earned – and eight hits in six innings, striking out seven.

RANGERS 6, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the 10th off Brandon Waddell (0-1), his third hit.

Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.

Joely Rodriguez (1-1) struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save in as many chances.

Taylor Rogers allowed Willie Cahoun’s leadoff homer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sacrifice fly in the ninth, which followed third baseman Josh Donaldson’s fielding error on Charlie Culberson’s grounder.

RED SOX 11, TIGERS 7

BOSTON (AP) – Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, Nick Pivetta struck out eight over five innings and Boston sent Detroit to its sixth straight loss.

Alex Verdugo, Hunter Renfroe and Kike Hernandez also went deep for Boston, which led 8-2 after three innings. The Tigers have lost 11 of 12, dropping to a big league-worst 8-22.

Nick Pivetta (4-0) gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, and Matt Barnes got five outs for his his seventh save.

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5, striking out twice and grounding into two double plays. The 11-time All-Star is batting .105 (6 for 57).

WHITE SOX 9, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) – Dylan Cease (2-0) pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and got two doubles and a single in his first pro plate appearances. Cease became the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game.

After the first pitch was delayed more than an hour by rain, the White Sox roughed up Jeff Hoffman (2-2) for three runs in the first.

Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season and had three RBIs.

INDIANS 7, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Harold Ramirez hit a go-ahead double in the eighth, pinch-hitter Jake Bauers added a two-run homer later in the inning and Cleveland rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Strong bullpen work by Nick Sandlin, Nick Wittgren (1-1) and Cal Quantrill shut out the Royals over the final four innings as the Indians improved to 14-1 this season when scoring at least four runs.

Royals reliever Josh Staumont (0-1) walked Franmil Reyes in the eighth before Ramirez guided a pitch just inside the foul line for the go-ahead run. Josh Naylor followed with an RBI single and Bauers capped the inning.

Salvador Perez provided the biggest highlight for Kansas City, hitting a homer estimated at 460 feet into the fountains.

ATHLETICS 4, BLUE JAYS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer on the heels of Jed Lowrie’s two-run double in the second to back Cole Irvin (3-3), who allowed three hits and struck out a career-high nine over eight smooth innings.

Yusmeiro Petit finished the 2-hour, 18-minute game for his seventh career save and first since 2017 with the Angels.

The A’s improved to an AL-best 19-12, second in the majors only to the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants, and matched their season high of seven games over .500.

Anthony Kay (0-2) allowed four runs and four hits in four innings.

RAYS 8, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Austin Meadows hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs, and Tampa Bay capitalized on Los Angeles’ fielding ineptitude.

Kevin Kiermaier added a two-run double for the defending AL champions, who moved back above .500 with their third straight win. Tampa Bay’s first four runs were abetted by the Angels’ first three errors in a four-error performance by the majors’ worst fielding team.

Meadows then hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and a three-run shot in the eighth for his second career multi-homer game.

Mike Trout hit his eighth homer for the Angels, who have lost three in a row and nine of 13 to fall two games below .500 for the first time this season.

Shane McClanahan pitched four scoreless innings of two-hit ball for Tampa Bay in his second major league start, throwing only 63 pitches before Luis Patino (1-0) came on for the fifth.

Alex Cobb (1-2) struck out eight while yielding two hits and five walks over five innings against his former team.

MARINERS 5, ORIOLES 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, and reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings as Seattle beat Baltimore.

Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Last season’s AL Rookie of the Year reached 20 career home runs in his 88th game, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Mariners history.

Rafael Montero (3-1) worked a scoreless eighth. Seattle is 10-4 following a loss.

Rio Ruiz homered and Trey Mancini had three hits for the Orioles, including an RBI single in the ninth. Travis Lakins Sr. (1-3) took the loss after loading the bases in the eighth.

PIRATES 2, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Mitch Keller tossed shutout ball into the sixth inning and Pittsburgh slipped past San Diego.

Keller (2-3) allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. He also singled for his first major league hit. The right-hander entered with an 8.20 ERA after his first five outings this season.

Four relievers combined to give up one run in 3 1/3 innings for the Pirates. Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save, aided by a terrific game-ending catch from left fielder Ka’ai Tom.

Ryan Weathers (1-1) started the third inning in relief of Dinelson Lamet, who was on a strict pitch count after coming off the injured list. Weathers gave up a run on back-to-back doubles by Adam Frazier and Bryan Reynolds.

