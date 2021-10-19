Young, Davis headline AP Midseason All-America Team

The Associated Press midseason All-America team is led by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

No. 1 Georgia’s ferocious defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean on the team released Tuesday and presented by Regions Bank.

The team contains a handful of new names and adjustments from the preseason team released in late August. It was picked by a group of AP Top 25 poll voters.

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.

Running backs – Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Bijan Robinson, sophomore, Texas.

Tackles – Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Ikem Ekwonu, junior, North Carolina State.

Guards – Eli Cox, sophomore, Kentucky; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.

Center – Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.

Tight end – Isaiah Likely, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Wide receivers – Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.

All-purpose player – Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse.

Kicker – Nick Sciba, senior, Wake Forest.

DEFENSE

Ends – Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Cody Roscoe, senior, Syracuse.

Tackles – Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; Demarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.

Linebackers – Will Anderson Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia.

Cornerbacks – Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Matt Hankins, senior, Iowa.

Safeties – Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame; Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State.

Punter – Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.

