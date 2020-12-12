Youngblood leads Kennesaw State past Dalton State 72-62

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Chris Youngblood had 24 points as Kennesaw State defeated Dalton State 72-62 on Saturday.

Spencer Rodgers added 21 points for the Owls. Rodgers also had seven rebounds.

Brandon Stroud had six rebounds for Kennesaw State (3-2).

Marquel Wiggins had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners. A.J. Hassell added 22 points.

