Youngstown State staffer makes apology, but barred from sideline

(Stats Perform) – Youngstown State and the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Monday it will not allow a Penguins staff member to be on the sideline for the remainder of the spring season after he stuck an opposing player who ran out of bounds during a game.

Tim Johnson, a former YSU Hall of Fame linebacker who is in his first season as the Penguins’ director of player personnel, apologized for the incident in Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa.

Game film confirmed as UNI wide receiver Quan Hampton ran onto the Youngstown State sideline to end a reception, Johnson did not get out of his way, instead lowering his right shoulder and knocking Hampton to the ground.

Hampton sprung back up and tried to draw game officials’ attention to the incident, but no flags were thrown on the play. UNI went on to win the game 21-0.

“I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday,” Johnson said. “As a member of the YSU football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions.”

Johnson earned All-America honors at YSU in 1999 and 2000, collecting 401 tackles over 27 games in the two seasons. He played 55 career games in the NFL from 2001-06.