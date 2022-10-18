LONDON (AP)Wilfried Zaha completed Crystal Palace’s recovery by scoring his fifth goal of the season to seal a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Trailing after a rare goal from Adama Traore in the 31st minute, Palace equalized barely a minute into the second half through Eberechi Eze’s header before Zaha slotted home the winner in the 70th.

It was a second straight home win for Palace – after beating Leeds 2-1 – to lift the team into 10th place, as manager-less Wolves stayed just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

After Palace came close to scoring in the fourth minute when Cheick Doucoure’s long-range shot hit the post, Wolves took the lead after Hugo Bueno – on his full debut – delivered a fine cross to an unmarked Traore. The winger nodded into the bottom right corner for only his second league goal since May 2021.

A delay ensued after Joel Ward and Daniel Podence collided in the air and the Wolves winger was attended to by medical staff. He was deemed fit to carry on, with the incident earning the Palace captain a booking in the process.

Zaha had a chance to level for the frustrated hosts before the break but skied his effort, and Palace had a small reprieve when Ruben Neves’ free kick in stoppage time bounced off the right post.

The hosts responded within two minutes of retaking the field when Michael Olise’s cross to the back post found Eze, who headed home the equalizer for his second goal of the season.

Odsonne Edouard’s bicycle kick sailed just wide of the right post before the striker set up Zaha in the middle of the area. The Ivory Coast forward produced a composed finish into the bottom left corner.

