Zaha returns and scores 2 as Palace beats West Brom 5-1

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP)Wilfried Zaha returned to inspire Crystal Palace to a 5-1 demolition of 10-man West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Zaha struck twice on his comeback after recovering from the coronavirus, as Palace scored five away from home in the Premier League for the first time.

Without Zaha, Palace had lost to Burnley and Newcastle.

Christian Benteke also scored twice for Palace in the second half after Darnell Furlong’s own goal put the visitors ahead at The Hawthorns.

Conor Gallagher leveled in the first half before Matheus Pereira’s controversial 34th-minute red card allowed Palace to take control.

Palace climbed to 11th but inflicted more Premier League misery on West Brom, which remains in the bottom three.

Albion has won just once this season and now faces the next three games without Pereira, following his dismissal for appearing to kick Patrick Van Aanholt.

The forward was bundled over by Van Aanholt and, while he was on the ground, appeared to catch the defender in the stomach with his boot.

After a VAR check, referee Paul Tierney also consulted his monitor and sent off the Baggies star.

While some Premier League stadiums have been allowed 2,000 fans this weekend, West Bromwich is an area subject to more stringent coronavirus restrictions, which means spectators are still prohibited.

—

