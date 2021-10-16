Zappe throws 5 TD passes, WKU rolls past Old Dominion 43-20

NORFOLF, Va. (AP)Bailey Zappe threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Western Kentucky jumped out early and beat Old Dominion 43-20 on Saturday.

Zappe, who entered as the nation’s active leader with 12,239 career yards passing, was 37-of-54 passing for 397 yards.

Jerreth Sterns had 13 receptions for 221 yards thatincluded a 74-yard touchdown catch latein the second quarter as the Hilltoppers built a 30-3 halftime lead.

Dakota Thomas had a pair of touchdown catches for Western Kentucky (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA). Malachi Corley and Daewood Davis each made a scoring catch.

Blake Watson and Elijah Davis had a fourth-quarter touchdown run apiece for Old Dominion (1-6, 0-3). Watson carried the ball 22 yards for 104 yards. Davis had 10 carries for 53 yards.

