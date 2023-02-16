SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP)Max Zegarowski scored 30 points to lead Stonehill over Long Island University 75-60 on Thursday night.

Zegarowski also had six rebounds for the Skyhawks (14-15, 10-4 Northeast Conference). Isaiah Burnett added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Shamir Johnson scored 10.

The Sharks (3-23, 1-13) were led by Tre Wood with 20 points, five assists and two steals. R.J. Greene added 12 points and six rebounds, while Cheikh Ndiaye scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Stonehill visits Central Connecticut, while Long Island University hosts St. Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.