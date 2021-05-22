Zelarayán scores 2 goals, Columbus rallies to beat NYCFC 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Lucas Zelarayan scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesus Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayan blasted a rising free kick that froze goalkeeper Sean Johnson under the crossbar to make it 1-all in the 81st minute. He scored on another free kick – placed perfectly in the top corner of the net – in the fifth minute of injury time

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Valentin Castellanos flipped a pass to Tajouri-Shradi, whose first-timer deflected off defender Josh Williams into the net.

