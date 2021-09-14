Zimmerman, Fedde power Nationals to 8-2 victory over Marlins

WASHINGTON (AP)Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Tuesday night.

One night after being no-hit for 6 2/3 innings, the Nationals scored early and pounded out 14 hits in winning for the second time in three games.

Fedde (7-9) beat the Marlins for the second time in less than a month, allowing a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. On Aug. 24, he gave up a run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Fedde improved to 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in six career starts versus Miami.

”Maybe the last two times I’ve started against them there’s a lot of new, younger guys on the roster … but there’s definitely guys I’ve face before and maybe I feel comfortable against,” Fedde said. ”But it’s always nice to feel like you have a team’s number when you step out there.”

Juan Soto had three hits, an RBI and a walk for Washington, and Keibert Ruiz had three hits.

”I really liked our approach tonight. We didn’t expand the zone very much,” Nationals bench coach Tim Bogar said. ”We swung at some very good pitches. I liked the patience, especially big situations. Not trying to do too much.”

Bogar managed the club in place of Dave Martinez, who had a medical procedure earlier in the day.

Lewin Diaz homered twice for the Marlins and is 5 for 10 with four runs scored in his last three games. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sept. 8, the 23-year-old rookie is hitting .190 for the season.

”Anytime you see a game like this it shows you what he can be,” manager Don Mattingly said. ”We knew we were going to get extended at-bats for Lewin, and it’s a chance for him to show he can you consistent good at-bats.”

Miami starter Jesus Luzardo (5-8), drafted by the Nationals in 2016, allowed four runs on seven hits and was lifted after 4 1/3 innings.

Zimmerman’s 14th homer of the season, an opposite-field blast into the upper deck in right-center, gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the second.

”I felt like I could get him with the fastball,” Luzardo said. ”I just missed my spot and left it up for him.”

Washington led 4-1 before Diaz’s second home run cut it to 4-2 in the seventh.

The Nationals pulled away with a four-run eighth that included two bases-loaded walks.

AND SOTO GOES

Soto has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 games. During that stretch, he’s 25 for 61 (.410 ) with two doubles, a triple, four homers, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Mattingly said RHP Sandy Alcantara was fine the day after being hit on the left knee by a smash from Juan Soto in the fourth inning of an eight-inning, one-hit effort. . C-OF Jorge Alfaro, who left Saturday’s game with left calf tightness, was available to pinch-hit.

Nationals: Martinez, who had an operation on his left ankle Sept. 2 and has been wearing a cast, had a follow-up procedure Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (7-7, 3.73) faces the Nationals for the third time this season. He’s 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 innings. He hasn’t won since June 10, and the Marlins are 2-7 in his nine starts since.

Nationals: LHP Josh Rogers (1-0, 3.65), who signed a minor league contract with the Nationals in June, makes his third start for Washington. He has allowed 12 hits in 12 1/3 innings, while walking four and striking out six.

—

