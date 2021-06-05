Zmarzlak hits 2 home runs, Maryland beats Norfolk St. 16-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Bobby Zmarzlak hit two of Maryland’s seven home runs and the No. 3 regional seed Terrapins beat fourth-seeded Norfolk State 16-0 in a Greenville Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Zmarzlak scored four times and went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and four RBIs. Justin Vought and Randy Bednar each went 2-for-4 with a home run for Maryland. Vought had three RBIs and Bednar scored three times and had a double and an RBI.

Sean Burke (6-3) gave up five hits and four walks and struck out eight in six scoreless innings for the Terrapins (29-17). Zach Thompson picked up his first save of the season, allowing only one baserunner on a hit by pitch in three innings of relief.

The Terrapins led 14-0 after four innings. Danny Hosley (7-2) picked up the loss for the Spartans (25-28).

KFXK Fox 51