Żurkowski shines for Empoli in 2-2 draw with Genoa

ROME (AP)Substitute Szymon Żurkowski set up one goal then scored another for Empoli in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A on Friday.

Flavio Bianchi equalized for Genoa in the 89th, perhaps saving the job of Genoa coach Davide Ballardini.

Empoli moved up to eighth while Genoa – which has only one win in 12 matches – moved one spot above the drop zone.

Żurkowski first set up Federico Di Francesco in the center of the 18-yard box then scored from 25 yards over a 10-minute stretch in the second half.

Domenico Criscito had put Genoa ahead with a first-half penalty. The former Italy international has converted 15 of 17 penalties in Serie A, including his last seven.

