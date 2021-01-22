State of the State

Skip to content
Top Stories
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Top Stories
President Biden ordering economic help as $1.9T relief talks begin
Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over temporary halt on deportations
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
43-year-old’s dying words: ‘I never thought that I would be considered nonessential’
Sports
Top Stories
Shelbyville ISD to look for new head football coach after David Benbow resigns
Top Stories
‘Souvenir of a lifetime’: Chiefs fan snags ball Patrick Mahomes launched into Arrowhead’s upper deck
Top Stories
Patrick Mahomes leaves divisional playoff game after 3rd quarter hit, enters concussion protocol
Arp takes care of Waskom 83-52, getting victories on back-to-back nights
Gorman falls to Arlington Pantego
Play of the Night: Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry and Ashtin Watkins
Calendar
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries Of East Texas: New GoodBiz Program
Top Stories
Integrative Health Matters: True health and wellness in 2021
Top Stories
City of Tyler: Upcoming events to in February
Healthy Figures
Congratulations, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, the Winner of Sloan Law Firm’s: What Matters to You, Matters to Us Campaign
Goodwill Industries of East Texas: GoodBiz
Top Stories
Tyler police looking for 3 people for stealing $2,500 from Wal-Mart through scam
Top Stories
Shelbyville ISD to look for new head football coach after David Benbow resigns
Top Stories
Agencies say Super Bowl security is constantly evolving, improving to make event safer
Border wall construction goes on in spite of Biden mandate to stop it
Goodwill Industries Of East Texas: New GoodBiz Program
Caldwell Zoo devoted to the species survival of Attwater Prairie Chickens
Top Stories
Big Game Giveaway 2021
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: The Lufkin Daily News is hiring a Driver/Mailroom Laborer
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Fun Town RV in Tyler is hiring a walkthrough specialist
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Davis Dental Group needs dental assistant
JOB ALERT: Apollo Retail Specialist in Nacogdoches needs a merchandiser
JOB ALERT: The Gypsy Nurse in Tyler is hiring an ER Travel RN
JOB ALERT: Massage Envy in Longview hiring for massage therapist
State of the State
State of Texas: ‘The public needs access to its government’ — balancing health and transparency at the Capitol
Texas Senate lowers threshold for bill consideration
‘The United States needs Texas to lead’: Gov. Abbott outlines legislative priorities
‘You can still be open, you just aren’t face to face’: Texas lawmakers address coronavirus protocols
Texas lawmakers aim to get rid of ‘Confederate Heroes Day’
More State of the State Headlines
Texas lawmaker files bill to ban the display of firearms at public demonstrations
State Senate, House file base budgets prioritizing Medicaid, education, mental health
Gov. Abbott says health care priorities will be mental health, telehealth & PPE; Democrats call for Medicaid expansion
Gov. Abbott pledges to make it ‘fiscally impossible’ for cities to cut police funding
Texas lawmakers convene in muted opening day ceremonies, handful of protests outside
Trending Right Now
Child tax credit: Biden stimulus plan could give parents $300 a month per child
Border wall construction goes on in spite of Biden mandate to stop it
Gregg County man sentenced for illegal steroids stems from drug bust KETK documented back in 2019
Weather
Tyler police looking for 3 people for stealing $2,500 from Wal-Mart through scam
Don't Miss
Big Game Giveaway 2021
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Community Calendar
