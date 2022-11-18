FOX51 Super Sandwich Giveaway by Leslie Cain Realty

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
39°
Tyler
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Education
Special Reports
Weird News
National
World
East Texas Gas Prices
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
Mount Pleasant kicks off the holiday season with …
Video
Top Stories
East Texas students visit Hamptons of Tyler to put …
Video
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man …
TJC Science Center hosting holiday planetarium shows
Police: Two Longview ISD students apprehended after …
Weather
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Top Stories
Experts share tips on how to heat your home safely, …
Video
Top Stories
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit …
National Weather Service confirms 3 tornados hit …
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado …
Video
Hughes Springs Police Chief says City Hall is salvageable
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
The Big Game
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Houston Texans
CHINA 2022 OLYMPICS
Top Stories
West Rusk beats Waskom 41-37 in epic Area Round showdown
Video
Top Stories
Jacksonville opens Macy Chenevert Tournament with …
Video
Mineola looking for another postseason upset this …
Video
Calvin Ruzicka elevated to ETBU head football coach
Video
Kilgore College advances to the conference championship …
Video
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
Fever Game of the Week
Fever Spotlight
Fever Private School Roundup
Fever Play of the Night
Nominate An Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
West Rusk beats Waskom 41-37 in epic Area Round showdown
Video
Top Stories
Mineola looking for another postseason upset this …
Video
Top Stories
West Rusk gets 36-0 win over Paul Pewitt
Video
Battle of the Tigers: Texas High falls to Terrell …
Video
Private School Round Up: Midland Christian takes …
Video
Longview Lobos get 49-15 win over Crosby
Video
🏠 Home for the Holidays
🚲 Neal’s Wheels: Bikes for Kids
🏡 ENTER: Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
🎄Christmas in East Texas
🎁 BestReviews: Holiday
🎉 Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Mount Pleasant kicks off the holiday season with …
Video
Top Stories
TJC Science Center hosting holiday planetarium shows
Top Stories
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church …
Lufkin police accepting donations for Blue Santa …
TJC Apache Belles celebrate 75th anniversary with …
Video
House of Hope women’s shelter supports those in need …
Video
Community
East Texas Live
Post Your Local Events
Remarkable Women
East Texas Women
Veterans Voices
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet 🚓🚒 🚑
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Small Town Salute
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Clear the Shelters
BestReviews
Destination Texas
Holidays
Positive News
Top Stories
Mount Pleasant kicks off the holiday season with …
Video
Top Stories
East Texas students visit Hamptons of Tyler to put …
Video
TJC Science Center hosting holiday planetarium shows
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church …
Lufkin police accepting donations for Blue Santa …
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
West Rusk beats Waskom 41-37 in epic Area Round showdown
Video
Top Stories
Jacksonville opens Macy Chenevert Tournament with …
Video
Top Stories
Mount Pleasant kicks off the holiday season with …
Video
NEAL’S POV: Alto is my football state champion
Video
TJC Apache Belles celebrate 75th anniversary with …
Video
Kilgore Police investigating apartment hit by gunfire
Video
Contests
🦸♀️ Nominate a Remarkable Woman
🏠 Home for the Holidays
🦃 Sweet Gourmet Thanksgiving Giveaway
⭐ Cowboys Ticket Giveaway by ETR & DAIKIN
🏈 Cowboys Fanatic Giveaway
🏟️ Pro Football Challenge Powered by Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Completed Contests
Top Stories
ENTER Super Sandwich Giveaway
Top Stories
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Video
Top Stories
Home for the Holidays
ENTER: Sweet Gourmet Christmas Giveaway
Sweet Gourmet Thanksgiving Giveaway 2022
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: First Convenience Bank in Tyler needs …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: A.D.J Cable, LLC in Henderson needs Aerial …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: HPC Industrial in Tatum needs an Environmental …
Video
JOB ALERT: HHS in Longview needs a Housekeeper
Video
JOB ALERT: Management & Training Corporation in Henderson …
Video
JOB ALERT: FoldAR in Henderson needs a CNC Machinist
Video
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
News Tips
Technical Issues
Feedback
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
FOX51
KTPN
Meet the Team
About Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
FOX51 Super Sandwich Giveaway by Leslie Cain Realty
SUPER BOWL ON FOX51
February 12 2023 05:30 pm
Trending Right Now
Taylor Parker becomes 7th woman on Death Row in TX
Officials: Woman wanted for burglary of building
Skate into holiday season at Christmas in the Park
West Rusk beats Waskom 41-37 in epic Area Round showdown
Apache Belles celebrate 75th anniversary with parade
Don't Miss
Neals Wheels Bikes for Kids
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life
Home for the Holidays
Sweet Gourmet Thanksgiving Giveaway 2022
Enter to Win Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Nominate an Athlete of the Week