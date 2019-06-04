TV Schedule

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Black History Month
Special Reports
Crime
Coronavirus
Texas News
Education
Consumer Reports
Weird News
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report
Video Game News
Top Stories
BREAKING: Abbott vows to investigate ERCOT, says Texans being without power is ‘unacceptable’
Top Stories
Gov. Abbott gives update on outages, winter weather response
Stimulus checks: Your second payment should be there by now. Here’s what to do if it isn’t
No running water? No problem, Louisiana mom goes viral with ‘snow baths’
Gallery
Marshall city officials plead with residents to conserve water
Weather
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Weather Talk
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Storm Team: Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
SkyView: Nacogdoches: The Fredonia Hotel
Bus Stop Forecast
Mosquito Meter
Pollen Count
Closings and Delays
Sports
Athlete of the Week by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Hoops Fever
Sports
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
Big Race Daytona
Top Stories
Panola College gets their 4th win in a row after beating TJC 77-70 on the road in Tyler
Video
Top Stories
ETBU football starts the season at 2-0, after beating Belhaven 44-16 in the Tigers’ home opener
Video
Top Stories
UT Tyler notches 4th straight victory, after beating Arkansas-Fort Smith 79-71 on Saturday
Video
Play of the Night: Quitman’s Jack Tannebaum
Video
Hawkins ladies run past New Summerfield, head to round 2
Video
Athens takes down Farmersville, advances to area round
Video
Community
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
East Texas Live
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
Kamo’s Kajun Grill: New Menu and Upcoming Events
Video
Top Stories
Goodwill Industries of East Texas helps community with free tax preparation
Video
Top Stories
Sloan Law Firm “What Matters To YOU, Matters To US” Winner: Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation
Video
Calling all brides: the 2021 East Texas Wedding Extravaganza is this weekend
Video
City of Tyler: Black History Month events and more
Video
Healthy Figures: Making good lifestyle changes
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Storm Team: Livestream
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
VIRAL VIDEO: Watch this Kilgore PD officer bust a move!
Top Stories
NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Video
Top Stories
Miracle baby finally comes home after spending his first two-and-a-half years in the hospital
Video
Tyler house destroyed by fire, reports of loud explosion early Thursday morning
Video
US life expectancy drops a staggering one year in pandemic, most since WWII
Video
Oncor has stopped rolling outages, those still without power due to storm damage
Video
Contests
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Completed Contests
Job Board
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: CHRISTUS Health hiring for Pediatric Nurse
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Smith Enterprises is hiring for outside sales representative
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Kelly Services in Quitman needs quality control lab tech
Video
JOB ALERT: Monfort Companies’ 7-Eleven is hiring for a 2nd, 3rd shift sales associate
Video
JOB ALERT: Asset Living in Tyler needs a community manager
Video
JOB ALERT: Whataburger in Tyler needs a restaurant manager
Video
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Newsletters
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
TV Schedule