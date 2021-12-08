Dramatic video: Coast Guard pulls body from edge of Niagara Falls after car get submerged in rapids

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The U.S. Coast Guard made a daring rescue attempt Wednesday at the edge of Niagara Falls, dropping a diver from a helicopter to pull a body out of a car that somehow entered the rapids about 50 yards from the edge of the falls.

New York State Park Police Cpt. Christopher Rola told News 4 the driver of the car, a local woman in her late 60s, has been pronounced dead.

The New York Power Authority lowered water levels in the river to assist first responders, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We have never had a vehicle in the water this close” to the edge of the Falls, Rola said.

The police investigation into how the woman drove into the river is still ongoing. She is believed to be the only occupant of the car.

The video above shows the dramatic scene as the Coast Guard officer pulled the body from the water. News 4 has chosen not to show the full video because the woman has died.

The vehicle was discovered submerged in the water just yards away from the edge of Niagara Falls shortly before noon.

Cpt. Rola’s press conference can be seen in the video below. News 4 remains on scene and is continuing to learn more.

Police have the area blocked off. The car remains in the water on the American side of the Falls.

At this time the car does not appear to be moving toward the edge of the falls.

(Abby Fridmann/News 4)

(Chris Broadbent/News 4)

(Chris Broadbent/News 4)

(Chris Broadbent/News 4)

(Abby Fridmann/News 4)

(Abby Fridmann/ News 4)

An approximate position of the car is show in the map below.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.