TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Caldwell Arts Academy’s third grade team, also known as “Swifties,” made a Christmas tree inspired by Taylor Swift’s music as part of a hospital’s fundraiser.

Courtesy of Tyler ISD

This year, Caldwell Arts Academy third graders were the masterminds behind the “Swiftie” inspired Christmas tree.

“I was very excited, and I started jumping around in the hallways,” said Bella Gonzalez, a third-grade student.

This is the 19th year Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System has held the fundraising event. It is a way for local businesses, organizations, and community members to give back to East Texas. Participants were tasked to decorate a small Christmas tree and then people can bid each tree online.

It’s the first year this school is participating, and they didn’t leave any blank spaces.

Tyler ISD teachers, Ashlee McClure, and Elise Ellexson came up with the idea to create a Taylor Swift inspire tree.

“It’s called the Holly Jolly Era, and every ornament is a Taylor Swift album and we had our students make friendship bracelets for their favorite song, of every album,” said Ellexson.

“Oh, people have gone crazy over the Taylor Swift tree,” said Annette Garcia the director of volunteer services at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

Courtesy of Tyler ISD

Gonzalez shared the inspiration behind the enchanted design.

“Colors that Taylor Swift uses during her albums and they’re all Christmas colors,” said Gonzalez.

Taylor Swift fans are well-known for making and trading friendship bracelets, especially at her Eras Concert Tour.

“The Kansas Chiefs one, there are charms on there that probably no other bracelet has,” said Gonzalez.

According to Garcia, the money will go to the Children’s Miracle Network and Christus’s women’s and children’s services.

The annual Festival of Trees is the hospital’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Christus TMF has 58 trees and counting, online bidding runs through December 7th.