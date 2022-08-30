TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Peyton Weidman with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk upcoming events at Liberty Hall.

She talked about the upcoming “Elvis Meets The Beatles” show, which is set to happen on Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. On Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., they will have a sing-along version of “The Greatest Showman.”

In October, they will have “Reba: The Tribute” and “Hocus Pocus”, among other showings.

For more information on upcoming events at Liberty Hall, visit their website or their Facebook page.