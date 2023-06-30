COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — A stop in College Station is also a chance to step into history in an interactive and educational way by visiting the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum.

This destination is celebrating its 25 year milestone, and is a free stop for history lovers and those wanting to learn more about one of the United States’ impactful leaders.

The Museum and Library is rich in history, and offers multiple exhibits narrating the late former president’s life as well as scavenger hunts, and interactive zones for kids.

The exhibits capture some of the most significant history from his term — from replicas of the rooms that former President Bush used to occupy, to an actual piece of the Berlin Wall — and show how legacies from his term are still prevalent to this day.

Exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum (KWKT Photo)

Exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum (KWKT Photo)

Exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum (KWKT Photo)

Recently, the attraction drew in tourists like Jane Townsend from St. Louis.

“I just like everything. It’s really interesting to kind of go through the whole history of each president, and the presidency, and see what they’ve done. And there’s a lot of things they’ve done that you don’t really know that they’ve done. And then, I especially enjoy seeing all the information about the first ladies,” Townsend said.

Marketing and Communications Director Amy Raines shared a piece of information that a lot of people might not know.

“The Bushes are buried here,” Raines said. “Their gravesite is a short, maybe half-a-quarter-of-a-mile walk. So that’s very interesting that they chose to be buried here, and are buried here.”

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is all-ages-friendly, and often holds events, which it posts on its website.