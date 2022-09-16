TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Terrance Freeman stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about Goodwill’s job placement program. The GoodTemps program provides opportunities to people looking for work by pairing them with businesses that need the workers.

“GoodTemps provides direction as well as placement. Goodwill works with each person to highlight their skill sets to work toward expanded options for employment,” GoodTemps manager, Terrance Freeman said.

It’s also an excellent opportunity for businesses to contribute to Goodwill’s mission.

“When you bring GoodTemps on board, you’re getting great service, and you’re helping others. We can assist you in screening for qualified candidates, background checks, drug screening, and much more. The money gained goes back into our Mission Programs to continue making a difference in the community for others,” Freeman said.

If you are interested in the GoodTemps program, call 903-581-5422 and ask for Terrance Freeman.