JOB ALERT: Christus Health in Tyler needs a system analyst

CHRISTUS HEALTH
TYLER, TX
Senior IT Tier 3 Epic Systems Analyst
Full Time
AA or BA preferred. Certified or proficient in more than one Epic module
LVN, RN or other clinical License may be required for clinical application teams

The Epic Systems Analyst serves as a liaison between end-users, project team members, and other Information Management resources while providing exemplary customer service and Epic application support in assigned Epic module. Must be a self-motivated individual with exceptional communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work well in team environments.

