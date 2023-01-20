Footprint Solutions

Tatum, TX

Merchandiser Part Time

Why work for our Merchandiser team?

  • Our part time employees enjoy the leadership and growth opportunities available to our team members .
  • From large metropolitan markets to the smallest towns in America, footprint has opportunities that will fit into your life.
  • Ability to work independently or in a team environment depending on projects in your area.
  • Opportunities to work close to home or (if willing) the opportunity to be a Road Warrior.
  • This position offers competitive hourly pay and expense reimbursement.

Qualifications:

  • Strong communication skills required.
  • Independent thinker, problem solver and decision maker.
  • Smart phone technology knowledge highly preferred.
  • Ability to work remotely and on a timely basis when accepting, scheduling, and reporting on store visits along with work hours, photos and travel expenses.
  • Ability to effectively manage your time.
  • Highly ethical in all work practices.
  • Must be self-motivated and highly organized.
  • Must be 18 years or older.

Physical requirements:

  • Able to meet the physical demands of the job .
  • Reaching, bending, crouching, kneeling, walking
  • Ability to lift up to 40 pounds.
APPLY HERE