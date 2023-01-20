Footprint Solutions
Tatum, TX
Merchandiser Part Time
Why work for our Merchandiser team?
- Our part time employees enjoy the leadership and growth opportunities available to our team members .
- From large metropolitan markets to the smallest towns in America, footprint has opportunities that will fit into your life.
- Ability to work independently or in a team environment depending on projects in your area.
- Opportunities to work close to home or (if willing) the opportunity to be a Road Warrior.
- This position offers competitive hourly pay and expense reimbursement.
Qualifications:
- Strong communication skills required.
- Independent thinker, problem solver and decision maker.
- Smart phone technology knowledge highly preferred.
- Ability to work remotely and on a timely basis when accepting, scheduling, and reporting on store visits along with work hours, photos and travel expenses.
- Ability to effectively manage your time.
- Highly ethical in all work practices.
- Must be self-motivated and highly organized.
- Must be 18 years or older.
Physical requirements:
- Able to meet the physical demands of the job .
- Reaching, bending, crouching, kneeling, walking
- Ability to lift up to 40 pounds.