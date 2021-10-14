JOB ALERT: Management and Training Corporation in Overton seeking Business Manager

Management and Training Corporation

Overton, Texas

Business Manager

Position Summary:

Reports to the Warden. Directly supervises property/supply and commissary functions. Responsible for the overall management of the business office which includes accounting and property/supply in compliance with Management & Training Corporation (MTC) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) directives.

Essential Functions:

Plan, coordinate and manage the administrative and programmatic activities of the finance department.

Provide staff training, evaluate staff performance and implement department and personnel changes as approved by the warden.

Evaluate potential program expenditures and procure according to MTC purchasing policies.

Ensure compliance with established budgets, purchase limitations, travel restrictions and general contract limitations; maintain stability and consistency with MTC goals and objectives.

Prepare payroll and accounts payable invoices for processing.

Oversee the property and supply functions.

Manage the inmate commissary, trust and or welfare funds as directed by the customer and MTC policies.

Develop internal controls to safeguard MTC and the customers assets.

Maintain routine accounting records and reports in accordance with established procedures such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, inventory control or general accounting records.

Oversee all monies at the facility including the receipt and deposit of funds; petty cash reconciled monthly.

Perform miscellaneous clerical duties involving typing, filing, accumulating data and preparation of repetitive reports.

Promote the development of positive social skills through modeling appropriate behaviors and intervening when inappropriate behaviors are observed; provide regular feedback to staff regarding social skills procedures and intervention techniques.

Maintain accountability of staff, offenders and property; adhere to safety practices.

Begin a meaningful career in corrections with Management & Training Corporation at Billy Moore Correctional Center located in Overton, Texas.. At Billy Moore, our foundation is based upon the philosophies of caring about others, giving back and making a social impact. We provide a safe and secure working environment for our staff while helping an at-risk population receive the tools necessary for success on their road back to a healthy, productive life.