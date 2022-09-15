TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lauren Crouch and Gabe Urbina from La Tee Da flowers visited East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss all the flowers they offer.

They do it all, according to La Tee Da Co-owner Lauren Crouch. They do wedding flowers, prom flowers, funeral flowers, party flowers, flowers for baby showers, flowers for restaurants and they help with Tyler’s Texas Rose Festival.

La Tee Da was opened in 2007 by two flower shop owners from California. La Tee Da is deeply involved in community service, they work with UT Tyler and give their left over flowers from weddings to nursing homes and hospice centers.

For more information on La Tee Da, click here or call 903-566-1566.