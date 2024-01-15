LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview community members gathered to honor Martin Luther King Junior who would have been 95 years old today.

“We cannot allow Dr. King to be forgotten, I know the weather is cold, but the world is even colder, we cannot forget,” LaDarian Brown, President of Longview Area Interdenominational Minister Alliance

The Longview Area Interdenominational Minister Alliance hosted the 30th MLK march and church service at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Longview on Monday.

“Recognize first of all, The Lord has given us the strength to do this and to march and it’s only because of Dr. King that we are able to do this, so we continue to march on,” said Damien Reese, Chairperson for the Noonday MLK Event.

They came together to honor one of the most prominent civil rights activists on his birthday.

“The last thing we want to do is to let someone of his significance who has fought so hard to get us where we are as a country, to be forgotten,” said Brown.

Dr. King’s activism, influence, inspiration, and much more will always be celebrated with the changes he brought forth.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, these East Texans were thankful to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

“As cold as it is with frozen toes and runny eyes we’ve got it better than Dr. King had it, because of Dr. King,” said Reese.