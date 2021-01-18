Mineola celebrates Martin Luther King’s legacy with caravan, inspiring words, prayer

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola this year found a different way to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In years past, the city celebrated MLK Day with a parade. However because of COVID-19 concerns, the city took a different approach. Instead of a procession of people, many came together in a pandemic safe procession of cars.

People of all races, ages, and economic backgrounds created a caravan of more than 100 cars that traveled on Highway 80 before ending at the Mineola Civic Center.

After the parade many stayed to sing songs. Pastors spoke of King’s lasting contributions and the need to continue fighting for King’s dream of equal rights for all.

Some speakers read from King’s writings. The service also was a time for prayer.

Demetrius Boyd, pastor of Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, one of the organizers of the event, said all should work to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

“No matter what walk of life what culture you’re from, we have a responsibility for our brothers. It doesn’t matter what color, they are still our brothers in Christ. And we must make that dream a reality and not just say the dream but live it,” Boyd said.



