TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President Biden finally is going to stop buying oil from Russia. That’s good because that was one way Putin was financing the Ukrainian invasion.

The bad news is we’ve lost that flow of oil. Prices will go up even higher.

It’s been reported the president has gone to beg for oil in communist Venezuela, which hates us and in Iran which despises us. All this and we have enough American oil to keep us self-sufficient.

On Biden’s first day in office, he killed the Keystone Pipeline. And prices started going up. Is this administration is trying to blame prices on Putin, but if you can read and take nourishment, you know that’s not true.

As oil prices rise and Americans howl, the administration says this is the time to go green. And out of touch transport secretary says just start buying 60-thousand dollar electric cars. With the mask crises over this is the new crises. The new shame you for your non-compliance mantra. Even if we started today we’re decades away from completely going green. But, we have everything we need underground. Let’s drill.

That’s my point of view what’s yours? You can email me at pov@KETK.com or Facebook me at KETK Neal Barton.