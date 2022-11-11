NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton.

Well here we are, election day was three days ago and we still are waiting on Arizona and Nevada to have votes tallied. How disappointing.

Especially after all the uncertainty of 2020. Really? Even more disgusting was watching a news conference with election officials in Arizona, Tuesday, were almost smirking saying “Don’t worry the machines not working only affect 20% of the votes.”

They were saying just vote, leave your ballot and they take it to the main office and they’d take care of it if there was trouble. Nevada, you’re still counting. What if you ran your casinos this shabbily?

Texas is huge, we got it done with 254 counties, minus Harris which is just a train wreck. That needs to be investigated.

Florida was done on election night. That’s with all the new people moving there. Florida used to be an election night mess. Guess who fixed that? Some guy named DeSantis.

We went to the Moon more than 50 years ago with a 286 computer, pencil and slide rule. Now we can’t count.

This is unacceptable. This is sloppy, this is arrogance.

That's my point of view, what's yours?