SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Trinidad was originally called Trinity Switch

TRINIDAD, Texas (KETK) – Trinidad, located 15 miles west of Athens in Henderson County has a population of 1,091.

The town was first being settled in 1840 when O.M. Airhart ran the local ferry across the Trinity River which was originally called Trinidad River.

By 1844, the town built a general store and a saloon and the town became known as Trinity Switch.

When residents applied for a post office in 1880, the name Trinidad was chosen over Trinity Switch too avoid duplication with another post office with the same name

As of today, Highway 31 now cuts straight through the community and the town has room to grow.