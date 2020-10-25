Kilgore College scrimmages at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) — Kilgore College will not be able to play a real football game until next year, but on Saturday they were on the road taking on Southern University Shreveport at the Independence Bowl in a scrimmage.

Across the sideline, they saw a familiar foe, as former Tyler Junior College head coach, Danny Palmer, now leads the Jaguars football program.

This scrimmage will help the Rangers build toward their real season, which is scheduled to being March 27th when they host Blinn at R.E. Saint John Stadium.