Lumberjacks Overpower Pitt State at Home to Win Sixth Straight Game, 26-7

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The SFA football team defeated the Gorillas of Pittsburg State 26-7 on Saturday inside Homer Bryce Stadium, securing their first six-game winning streak since 2010. The Lumberjacks rode an impressive edge in time of possession and a strong running game to the home victory, which also secured their first undefeated home slate since 2012.



Trae Self threw for 249 yards and two scores on the day and ran for another on the ground, while Jaquarion Turner ran for 109 yards on 28 carries. Xavier Gipson was the primary beneficiary of Self’s efforts, hauling in five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.



After receiving the opening kickoff, the Lumberjacks marched down the field in 15 plays and tallied the game’s first points on a Chris Campos field goal. SFA added a touchdown scamper by Self on its second drive to open up a 10-0 lead, and answered a Gorilla score in the second quarter with another Campos field goal to lead 13-7 at the half. SFA held the ball for 21 minutes of the first half compared to nine minutes for Pittsburg State, a margin that would remain throughout the game.



The Lumberjack defense buckled down on Pittsburg State in the second half, holding the visitors off the board thanks to a pair of interceptions and two turnovers on downs. The ‘Jacks tacked on a touchdown catch by Gipson in the third quarter and another TD by Remi Simmons in the fourth to open up a 26-7 lead.



SFA was led on defense by Day Day Coleman with nine tackles and Brevin Randle with eight stops. BJ Thompson recorded a sack for the ‘Jacks, while Jeremiah Davis and Myles Brooks each record an interception. Davis also added a forced fumble and fumble recovery in addition to his two tackles.