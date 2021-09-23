Texas ranked number 1 in the country for train collisions with vehicles

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rail Safety Week is Sept. 20 – Sept. 26, and AAA is reminding Texas drivers and pedestrians to be safe around the tracks.

Because of Texas’ size and central location, it has been ranked number one for train collisions with vehicles.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, Harris County had the highest number of highway-rail incidents in Texas at 28 incidents in 2020. The second and third counties with the most incidents are Tarrant County with 16 and Bexar County with 8.

Experts have given a few pointers to keep in mind while on the road: