TYLER (KETK) – What was your high school mascot? You can say some mascots, and people will immediately have a good idea what school you’re talking about. If you hear someone around here talk about the Roughnecks, you can safely assume they are talking about White Oak. I can’t think of any other school around here that’s the Lobos besides Longview. Marshall and Mavericks seem to be a unique team mascot.

But for most of us in East Texas, our mascots are comically common. When I tell you my high school was the Bulldogs, what school am I talking about? Carthage? Kilgore? Jefferson? Quitman?

I’m from Chapel Hill. And while I love my Bulldogs, so do over 100 high schools in Texas, and it’s not even the most popular mascot. I have always been secretly jealous of those who have cool and unique mascots. So I’m bringing you two lists to address this hometown duality: the most popular mascots in Texas, and the most unique mascots in Texas.

Let’s start with the most popular high school mascots. I got this list from MaxPreps.com, so if you want to argue about its veracity, please direct your unnecessary feedback to them.

The Most Popular Mascots in Texas

Eagles (154) Bulldogs (102) Tigers (78) Lions (75) Panthers (71) Wildcats (62) Mustangs (61) Warriors (51) Cougars (46) Indians (37)

The Most Unique Mascots in Texas

Hutto Hippos Winters Blizzards Atlanta Rabbits Mason Punchers New Braunfels Unicorns Randolph Rohawks Hamlin Pied Pipers Somerville Yeguas Groesbeck Goats Jefferson (EP) Silver Foxes

This last list is the prized category of BEST high school mascots in East Texas. These aren’t the most popular or most unique, these are my favorite mascots in our area

ETL’s Favorite Mascots in East Texas