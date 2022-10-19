NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police.

Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.

“All south bound lanes are shut down for traffic,” officials said. “The north bound traffic is down to one lane.”

The crash was reported on SL 224 West and Highway 59, and officials with TxDOT said traffic is being diverted to FM 225.

Drivers are told to prepare for delays.