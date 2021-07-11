TSA PreCheck enrollment available this week at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Travelers using Tyler Pounds Regional Airport can have a quicker and easier way to make it through security soon.

TSA’s PreCheck mobile enrollment center will be at the airport in the commercial terminal building from July 12-16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Getting PreChecked will speed up your security experience. You wouldn’t have to take off your shoes or take liquids and electronics out of your carry-ons.

In May 2021, TSA says that 97% of PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes.

People interested in becoming TSA PreChecked can schedule their in-person appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center.

