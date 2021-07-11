TSA PreCheck enrollment available this week at Tyler Pounds

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Travelers using Tyler Pounds Regional Airport can have a quicker and easier way to make it through security soon.

TSA’s PreCheck mobile enrollment center will be at the airport in the commercial terminal building from July 12-16 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Getting PreChecked will speed up your security experience. You wouldn’t have to take off your shoes or take liquids and electronics out of your carry-ons.

In May 2021, TSA says that 97% of PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes.

People interested in becoming TSA PreChecked can schedule their in-person appointment to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center.

For more information, visit the TSA’s webpage linked below:

PRECHECK

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51