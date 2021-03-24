VIDEO: Wharton County deputy narrowly dodges 18-wheeler

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Wharton County deputy had a close encounter with an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.

Corporal Fiala with the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash on Highway 59 northbound, just north of Highway 71.

As he walked towards the wrecked car in the road, a camera captured a semi truck coming to a stop just inches away from the deputy. Corporal Fiala moved away in the nick of time.

