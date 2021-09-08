‘What Matters to You, Matters to Us’ campaign highlights East Texas CASA

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Holt and Paige Brewer of East Texas CASA joined us on East Texas Live as a part of Sloan Law Firm’s “What Matters to You, Matters to Us” campaign.

East Texas CASA is nonprofit that provides a valuable volunteer advocacy program to serve children that were removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. East Texas CASA serves Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties.

East Texas CASA strives to bring awareness to abuse and neglect to children in East Texas. They are 100% volunteer based. All volunteers are trained. They provide educational, medical and mental health advocacy to children and provide a voice of love and support during difficult times. The judge relies on CASA volunteers for an accurate voice of what the children need.

CASA is always looking for volunteers. They currently have 150, but there is a need for more. To become a volunteer there is a 30 hour training period and you must be 21 years of age or older. Being a CASA volunteer is a commitment of about a year and a half.

For a more short-term commitment, the Getting Together Safely program is available. The volunteers of this program assist in court-ordered supervision by monitoring parents visiting their child. This allows parents that may otherwise not be allowed to see their children to work on their bond. The court-ordered supervised visits work toward unsupervised visitation.

East Texas CASA serves about 500 children a year. This number has increased in this past year. COVID-19 and school closings have had an adverse affect on families and family units.

East Texas CASA encourages anyone who wants to volunteer to reach out to them on their Facebook page or at easttexascasa.org.