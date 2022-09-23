Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
63°
LIVE NOW
KETK Live at 5
Tyler
63°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Texas Governor’s Debate
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Super Saver
Education
Coronavirus
Special Reports
Weird News
National
World
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
East Texas Gas Prices
Automotive News
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Top Stories
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK visits Jacksonville
Video
True Vine Beer Run returns for its fifth year
Smith County Commissioners Court approves using $4.5 …
2 dead after head-on crash in Van Zandt County
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Talk
Pollen Count
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
The Big Game
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Houston Texans
CHINA 2022 OLYMPICS
Top Stories
The Tribe is turning the tide for Frankston football
Video
Top Stories
Winnsboro falls to Pottsboro 36-35
Video
Private School Round-up: Grace climbs to 6-1 after …
Video
Tyler Lions get 21-0 win Friday night over West Mesquite
Video
Carlisle now 7-0 on the season after getting home …
Video
Friday Football Fever
Fever Scores
Fever Game of the Week
Fever Spotlight
Fever Private School Roundup
Fever Play of the Night
Nominate An Athlete of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
The Tribe is turning the tide for Frankston football
Video
Top Stories
Winnsboro falls to Pottsboro 36-35
Video
Top Stories
Timpson remains undefeated after 70-8 home win over …
Video
Private School Round-up: Grace climbs to 6-1 after …
Video
Tyler Lions get 21-0 win Friday night over West Mesquite
Video
Carlisle now 7-0 on the season after getting home …
Video
🌹 Texas Rose Festival Parade
Join KETK’s Facebook Event
Texas Rose Festival Association
Buy Tickets: Texas Rose Festival Parade at Rose Stadium
Top Stories
Tyler museum displays past Rose Festival dresses
Gallery
Top Stories
The latest photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival …
Gallery
Top Stories
WATCH: 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Parade
Video
Lone Star Parade Floats makes two new floats for …
Video
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
Video
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
Video
Community
Post Your Local Events
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet 🚓🚒 🚑
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
🙏 Nominate A Nonprofit by Sloan Law Firm
Clear the Shelters
😻 Pet of the Week
🐈 Clear the Shelters Partners 🐕
Small Town Salute
BestReviews
Top Stories
True Vine Beer Run returns for its fifth year
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Bowie
Video
Tyler Legacy senior feels the love at volleyball …
Video
Tyler drivers can spot new road changes on Martin …
SFA cancels homecoming bonfire, fireworks show due …
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK visits Jacksonville
Video
Top Stories
Visit the Tyler ScotFest on Oct. 22
Video
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Bowie
Video
New video: Gabby Petito seen alive for last time …
Video
JOB ALERT: Elwood Staffing in Kilgore needs a Valve …
Video
Tyler Legacy senior feels the love at volleyball …
Video
Contests
🎼 East Texas Symphony Orchestra Ticket Giveaway 🎵
⭐ Cowboys Ticket Giveaway by ETR & DAIKIN
🏈 Cowboys Fanatic Giveaway by Gorman McCracken VW/Mazda
😋 Sweet Gourmet Tailgate Giveaway
🏟️ Pro Football Challenge Powered by Bill Dickason Chevrolet Buick
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Completed Contests
Top Stories
Enter East Texas Symphony Orchestra Ticket Giveaway
Top Stories
Enter to Win Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Gallery
Job Board
Job Alert
Jobs.KETK.com
Job Seekers
Job Recruiters
Work for KETK | FOX51
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Elwood Staffing in Kilgore needs a Valve …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals in Longview …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: The Restaurant Zone in Quitman needs a …
Video
JOB ALERT: VCare Pharmacy in Jacksonville needs a …
Video
JOB ALERT: Gap Inc. in Longview needs a Seasonal …
Video
JOB ALERT: Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins …
Video
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Report It
Technical Issues
Feedback
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
FOX51
KTPN
Meet the Team
About Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Don't Miss
Enter East Texas Symphony Orchestra Ticket Giveaway
Enter to Win Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Enter to Win Sweet Gourmet Tailgate Giveaway
Enter to Win Cowboys Swag Bag Giveaway
Enter KETK Pro Football Challenge
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
Trending Right Now
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen …
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in death …
2 dead after head-on crash in Van Zandt County
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
Tyler Legacy senior feels the love at volleyball …