East Texas schools canceling classes through end of the week after winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas school districts announced Wednesday morning that they would be canceling classes for the rest of the week due to the winter storm.

Some schools have chosen to make Thursday and Friday virtual learning days while others just said that their districts would resume classes on Monday.

This list will be updated as more schools make announcements:

Schools with no announced virtual learning

Alba-Golden ISD

Apple Springs ISD

Arp ISD

Athens Christian Academy

Big Sandy ISD

Brownsboro ISD

Carlisle ISD

Centerville ISD

Central Heights ISD

Chireno ISD

Etoile ISD

Frankston ISD

Garrison ISD

Gladewater ISD

Harmony ISD

Hawkins ISD

Huntington ISD

Hughes Springs ISD

Islamic Faith Academy

Kennard ISD

Livingston ISD

Lufkin ISD

Mabank ISD

Martin’s Mill ISD

Mount Enterprise ISD

Mt. Plesant ISD

Nacogdoches Christian Academy

New Summerfield ISD

Kerens ISD

Texas State Technical College (Marshall)

Troup ISD

Van ISD

Yantis ISD

Schools with remote learning for next two days

Beckville ISD

Crockett ISD

Cumberland ISD

Elysian Fields ISD

Henderson ISD

Laneville ISD

Latexo ISD

Lindale ISD

Longview ISD

Mabank ISD

Marshal ISD

Mineola ISD

Mt. Vernon

Murchison ISD

Panola College

Pittsburg ISD

Rusk ISD

St. Mary’s Catholic School

Tenaha ISD

Troup ISD

Union Hill ISD

Waskom ISD

West Rusk ISD

Westwood ISD

Winona ISD

Zavalla ISD

