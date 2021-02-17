Winter Weather Tools

East Texas schools canceling classes through end of the week after winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas school districts announced Wednesday morning that they would be canceling classes for the rest of the week due to the winter storm.

Some schools have chosen to make Thursday and Friday virtual learning days while others just said that their districts would resume classes on Monday.

This list will be updated as more schools make announcements:

Schools with no announced virtual learning

  • Alba-Golden ISD
  • Apple Springs ISD
  • Arp ISD
  • Athens Christian Academy
  • Big Sandy ISD
  • Brownsboro ISD
  • Carlisle ISD
  • Centerville ISD
  • Central Heights ISD
  • Chireno ISD
  • Etoile ISD
  • Frankston ISD
  • Garrison ISD
  • Gladewater ISD
  • Harmony ISD
  • Hawkins ISD
  • Huntington ISD
  • Hughes Springs ISD
  • Islamic Faith Academy
  • Kennard ISD
  • Livingston ISD
  • Lufkin ISD
  • Mabank ISD
  • Martin’s Mill ISD
  • Mount Enterprise ISD
  • Mt. Plesant ISD
  • Nacogdoches Christian Academy
  • New Summerfield ISD
  • Kerens ISD
  • Texas State Technical College (Marshall)
  • Troup ISD
  • Van ISD
  • Yantis ISD

Schools with remote learning for next two days

  • Beckville ISD
  • Crockett ISD
  • Cumberland ISD
  • Elysian Fields ISD
  • Henderson ISD
  • Laneville ISD
  • Latexo ISD
  • Lindale ISD
  • Longview ISD
  • Mabank ISD
  • Marshal ISD
  • Mineola ISD
  • Mt. Vernon
  • Murchison ISD
  • Panola College
  • Pittsburg ISD
  • Rusk ISD
  • St. Mary’s Catholic School
  • Tenaha ISD
  • Troup ISD
  • Union Hill ISD
  • Waskom ISD
  • West Rusk ISD
  • Westwood ISD
  • Winona ISD
  • Zavalla ISD

If you see an error or have changed your school’s remote learning policy for this week, please contact the KETK Newsroom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

