Gladewater ISD moves to virtual learning for rest of the week due to lack of water

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater ISD announced Monday afternoon that they will be moving to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to a lack of water following last week’s winter storm.

The school has been without water for days since the storm began moving out of the East Texas area.

While many districts were forced to cancel classes for all of last week, Gladewater is one of the few that has had closures move into this week.

Despite the lack of water, Gladewater said they will have online learning available for students.

The district said that they hope to resume normal classes next Monday, March 1. For a full list of current East Texas school closures, click here.