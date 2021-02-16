Here are the most updated school closings as of Tuesday morning

ALBA-GOLDEN ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
ALTO ISD
Closed Today
ALZHEIMER’S ALLIANCE
Closed Today
APPLE SPRINGS ISD
Closed Today
Classes are being held virtually
ARP ISD
Closed Today
ATHENS ISD
Closed Today
Angelina College
Closed Today
BIG SANDY ISD (UPSHUR COUNTY)
Closed Today
BROOK HILL SCHOOL
Closed Today
BROWNSBORO ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
BULLARD ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
CARLISLE ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
CHAPEL HILL ISD (Smith County)
Closed Through Thursday
Face to Face and remote classes resume on Mon. Feb. 22
CORRIGAN-CAMDEN ISD
Closed Today
CROCKETT ISD
Closed Through Friday
Will be remote learning the rest of the week
DIBOLL ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Closed Today
Classes held virtually; main campus open to serve students
EUSTACE ISD
Closed Today
FRANKSTON ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
GILMER ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
Will have remote learning instead
Gladewater ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
Will have remote learning instead
GRACE COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Other School
Closed Today
GRAND SALINE ISD
Closed Through Thursday
GREEN ACRES EARLY EDUCATION
Closed Today
HARMONY ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
They will continue to do remote learning on these days.
HENDERSON ISD
Closed Through Friday
Remote learning classes instead
JACKSONVILLE ISD
Closed Today
JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
Closed Today and Tomorrow
KILGORE COLLEGE
Closed Today
Classes will be held virtually
Kilgore ISD
Closed Today
LaPoynor ISD
Closed Through Thursday
Will have virtual learning
LIVE OAK CHILD CARE CENTER (TYLER)
Closed Today
LIVINGSTON ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
Virtual learning on Tuesday, closed on Wednesday
LONGVIEW ISD
Closed Through Thursday
Students will participate in “asynchronous learning model”
Lufkin ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
Marshall ISD
Closed Through Thursday
Remote learning classes instead
MINEOLA ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
MURCHISON ISD
Closed Through Friday
Classes will be held virtually
NACOGDOCHES ISD
Closed Today
NECHES ISD
Closed Today
New Diana ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
New Summerfield ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
Classes will be held virtually those days
ONALASKA ISD
Closed Today
OVERTON ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
Palestine ISD
Closed Today
Remote learning classes instead
PINE TREE ISD
Closed Through Thursday
PITTSBURG ISD
Closed Through Friday
No classes Tuesday; remote learning Wed-Fri
QUITMAN ISD
Closed Today
RAINS ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
RUSK ISD
Closed Through Friday
Switching to remote learning
SLOCUM ISD
Closed Today
Remote learning classes instead
SPRING HILL ISD
Closed Through Thursday
St. Gregory Cathedral School (Tyler)
Closed Today
St. Mary’s Early Childhood Learning Center
Closed Today
ST. PAUL CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION (TYLER)
Closed Today
STEPPING STONE SCHOOL
Closed Today
T.K. Gorman
Closed Today
TATUM ISD
Closed Through Thursday
Timpson ISD
Closed Today
Remote learning classes instead
TRINITY ISD
Closed Through Thursday
TROUP ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE
Closed Monday
UNION GROVE ISD
Closed Through Thursday
Waskom ISD
Closed Today
Remote learning classes instead
WELLS ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
WHITE OAK ISD
Closed Through Thursday
WHITEHOUSE ISD
Closed Today
WINNSBORO ISD
Closed Today and Tomorrow
WINONA ISD
Closed Through Friday
Tue-Wed virtual learning; Closed Thu-Fri