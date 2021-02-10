Here’s which East Texas school districts are delaying, canceling Thursday due to incoming icy weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas schools are announcing delays and cancellations ahead of the wintry weather headed toward the region.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Athens ISD: CLOSED on Thursday.

Eustace ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Fruitvale ISD – CLOSED on Thursday

Grand Saline ISD – CLOSED on Thursday

LaPoynor ISD– Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

Mabank ISD– They will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.

Mineola ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.

Mount Vernon ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Sulphur Springs ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.

Quitman ISD – Delayed until 10 a.m. Buses will also be delayed two hours.

Trinity Valley Community College: CLOSED on Thursday

Wills Point ISD: CLOSED for all classes on Thursday “due to weather and road conditions.”

Winnsboro ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.

This comes as a cold front moves into the East Texas area, with ice expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

KETK will keep you updated with the latest.