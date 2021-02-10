Here’s which East Texas school districts are delaying, canceling Thursday due to incoming icy weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas schools are announcing delays and cancellations ahead of the wintry weather headed toward the region.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
Athens ISD: CLOSED on Thursday.
Eustace ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.
Fruitvale ISD – CLOSED on Thursday
Grand Saline ISD – CLOSED on Thursday
LaPoynor ISD– Classes will begin at 10 a.m.
Mabank ISD– They will open at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather.
Mineola ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.
Mount Vernon ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.
Sulphur Springs ISD – Classes start at 10 a.m.
Quitman ISD – Delayed until 10 a.m. Buses will also be delayed two hours.
Trinity Valley Community College: CLOSED on Thursday
Wills Point ISD: CLOSED for all classes on Thursday “due to weather and road conditions.”
Winnsboro ISD: Classes delayed until 10 a.m.
This comes as a cold front moves into the East Texas area, with ice expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
KETK will keep you updated with the latest.
- Texas man charged with murder of Pennslyvania woman who was found on Interstate
- JOB ALERT: Monfort Companies’ 7-Eleven is hiring for a 2nd, 3rd shift sales associate
- Woman slapped worker after she was told repeatedly to wear mask, grocery store says
- At least one 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 headed toward Dallas
- 117-year-old nun who beat COVID to mark birthday with champagne, red wine and Mass