LIST: East Texas Schools that will be closed on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas Schools have announced closures for Monday after the winter storm due power outages and water boil notices.

BROOKELAND ISD
Closed Tuesday

CHIRENO ISD
Closed Through Friday

CORRIGAN-CAMDEN ISD
POLK
Closed Monday

CROSS ROADS ISD DENTON Public School
Closed Tuesday

Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County)
Closed Monday

DAINGERFIELD ISD
Closed Through Tuesday

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Closed Tuesday

ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD
Closed Monday

Kid Kountry Learning Center
Closed Tuesday

Kids First Christian Academy
Closed Tuesday

LAMAR UNIVERSITY
Closed Tuesday

LIVE OAK CHILD CARE CENTER (TYLER)
Delayed 1 hour
Classes will also be let out 30 minutes early

WILLS POINT ISD
Closed Monday

Woden ISD
Closed Monday

ZAVALLA ISD
Closed Monday

