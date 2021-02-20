LIST: East Texas Schools that will be closed on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas Schools have announced closures for Monday after the winter storm due power outages and water boil notices.
BROOKELAND ISD
Closed Tuesday
CHIRENO ISD
Closed Through Friday
CORRIGAN-CAMDEN ISD
POLK
Closed Monday
CROSS ROADS ISD DENTON Public School
Closed Tuesday
Chapel Hill ISD (Titus County)
Closed Monday
DAINGERFIELD ISD
Closed Through Tuesday
EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Closed Tuesday
ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD
Closed Monday
Kid Kountry Learning Center
Closed Tuesday
Kids First Christian Academy
Closed Tuesday
LAMAR UNIVERSITY
Closed Tuesday
LIVE OAK CHILD CARE CENTER (TYLER)
Delayed 1 hour
Classes will also be let out 30 minutes early
WILLS POINT ISD
Closed Monday
Woden ISD
Closed Monday
ZAVALLA ISD
Closed Monday
