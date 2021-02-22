LIST: School closings, delays for Tuesday

by: Sharon Raissi

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Texas recovers from the severe winter storm, some schools are closing or delaying classes.

Most closings and delays are due to a lack of water or lack of potable water in the school. Many schools are telling parents to send bottled water with their child since water fountains will be out.

CHIRENO ISD
Closed through Friday

CROSS ROADS ISD
Closed Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL ISD
Closed through Tuesday

DAINGERFIELD ISD
Closed through Tuesday

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Closed through Tuesday
Virtual classes through Tuesday

GLADEWATER ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote learning

KILGORE ISD
Closed Tuesday

MARSHALL ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Virtual classes Tuesday and Wednesday

MARTINSVILLE ISD
Closed Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES ISD
Closed through Tuesday

TYLER ISD
Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Busses run on a 2 hour delay

WHITEHOUSE ISD
Closed through Friday
Classes moving online

