LIST: School closings, delays for Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Texas recovers from the severe winter storm, some schools are closing or delaying classes.

Most closings and delays are due to a lack of water or lack of potable water in the school. Many schools are telling parents to send bottled water with their child since water fountains will be out.

CHIRENO ISD

Closed through Friday

CROSS ROADS ISD

Closed Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL ISD

Closed through Tuesday

DAINGERFIELD ISD

Closed through Tuesday

EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Closed through Tuesday

Virtual classes through Tuesday

GLADEWATER ISD

Closed through Friday

Remote learning

KILGORE ISD

Closed Tuesday

MARSHALL ISD

Closed through Wednesday

Virtual classes Tuesday and Wednesday

MARTINSVILLE ISD

Closed Tuesday

NACOGDOCHES ISD

Closed through Tuesday

TYLER ISD

Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

Busses run on a 2 hour delay

WHITEHOUSE ISD

Closed through Friday

Classes moving online