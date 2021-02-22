LIST: School closings, delays for Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Texas recovers from the severe winter storm, some schools are closing or delaying classes.
Most closings and delays are due to a lack of water or lack of potable water in the school. Many schools are telling parents to send bottled water with their child since water fountains will be out.
CHIRENO ISD
Closed through Friday
CROSS ROADS ISD
Closed Tuesday
CHAPEL HILL ISD
Closed through Tuesday
DAINGERFIELD ISD
Closed through Tuesday
EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Closed through Tuesday
Virtual classes through Tuesday
GLADEWATER ISD
Closed through Friday
Remote learning
KILGORE ISD
Closed Tuesday
MARSHALL ISD
Closed through Wednesday
Virtual classes Tuesday and Wednesday
MARTINSVILLE ISD
Closed Tuesday
NACOGDOCHES ISD
Closed through Tuesday
TYLER ISD
Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
Busses run on a 2 hour delay
WHITEHOUSE ISD
Closed through Friday
Classes moving online
