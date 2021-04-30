LIST: Road and school closures due to flooding in Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – McMichael Middle School down in Nacogdoches will be closed on Friday due to flooding from the rain Thursday night.

The announcement was made on the school’s Facebook page early Friday morning.

No virtual or in-person classes will be taking place.

The closeure only applies to McMichael Middle School.

All other NISD classes will be open for business.

Several roads in Deep East Texas are also closed this morning from the weather: