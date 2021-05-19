Multiple schools delay or cancel in-person classes due to flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas school districts have adjusted their class schedules due to rain and flooding that has impacted East Texas over the last several days.

Several roads Wednesday morning throughout the Piney Woods are currently closed over being run over by water.

Here is a current list of school closures or delays. This is rapidly evolving list. Check back with KETK for the latest updates.

Alto ISD

  • They will release early at 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 19 and Thursday May 20

Gladewater ISD

  • Two-hour delay due to power outages

Jasper ISD

  • Campus is closed, but virtual classes will be held

Warren ISD

  • Buses and classes will be delayed one hour. Instruction begins at 9 a.m.

